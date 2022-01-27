$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.71. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.20. 172,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,669. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

