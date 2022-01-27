1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target dropped by Benchmark from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.82% from the stock’s current price.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 319,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,833. The stock has a market cap of $986.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after purchasing an additional 311,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

