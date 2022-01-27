118,108 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Amundi bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $382.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.09 and its 200 day moving average is $416.06.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.