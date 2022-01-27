$133.54 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $133.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.25 million to $135.01 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $116.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $497.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $559.09 million, with estimates ranging from $544.47 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.44. 306,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

