$14.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $14.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.47 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.85. The company had a trading volume of 159,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

