14,000 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,092,700 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

