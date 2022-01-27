1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for about 1.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

