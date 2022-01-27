1492 Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises about 3.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Semtech worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $69.55. 8,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,341. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

