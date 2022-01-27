1,550 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 210.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.