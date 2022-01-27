$16.15 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $16.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,616 shares of company stock valued at $511,056 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

