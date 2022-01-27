$16.15 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $16.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,616 shares of company stock valued at $511,056 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.