$16.49 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.09 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $66.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $76.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $79.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

