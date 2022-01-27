16,019 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

