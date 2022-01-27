$2.18 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.09. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $107.19. 787,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,178. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.