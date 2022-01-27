$2.62 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.53. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

