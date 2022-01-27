$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.85. 409,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $141.64 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

