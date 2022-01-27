$2.83 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $3.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 808,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,388. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

