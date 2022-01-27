$2.83 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $3.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
UHS traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 808,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,388. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
