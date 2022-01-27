$2.92 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.93 to $12.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

LFUS traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.37. 5,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.66. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

