21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:VNET remained flat at $$8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $175,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

