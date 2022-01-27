$238.06 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $238.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $190.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 414,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $17,272,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.