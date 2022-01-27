$24.78 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report sales of $24.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $98.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

KIDS stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 84,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,722. The firm has a market cap of $894.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.