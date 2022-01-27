2,479 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

