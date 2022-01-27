2,500 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PTVE. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

PTVE opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.60. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

