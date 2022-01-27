25,556 Shares in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. PAE Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $931.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. PAE had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $689.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

