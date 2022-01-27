2,594 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

