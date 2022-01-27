$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post $278.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.51 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 170,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.