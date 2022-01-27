2,925 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,989 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $127.12 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.