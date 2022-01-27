$3.11 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.14. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 2,688,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.36 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

