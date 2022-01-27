$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

