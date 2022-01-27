35,264 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.