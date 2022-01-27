$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.45 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

