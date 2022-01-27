$40.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $40.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

