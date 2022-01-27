400,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Bought by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 0.37% of FTAC Hera Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,464,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HERA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 2,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

