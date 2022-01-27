$43.79 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $43.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $51.20 million. FibroGen posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $262.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.64 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $247.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,732,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.