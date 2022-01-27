$49.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to post sales of $49.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.34 million and the highest is $49.60 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $38.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $201.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 225,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 2.06. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

