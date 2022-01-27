4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 15,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $70.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

