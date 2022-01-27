600 Shares in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

