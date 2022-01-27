7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Short Interest Update

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

7 Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415. 7 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

