7,550 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Gartner makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $284.63. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.