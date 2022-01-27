8,187 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. CIBC upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.