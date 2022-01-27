8,660 Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.