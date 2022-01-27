8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

8X8 stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

