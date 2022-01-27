9,843 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,497. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.