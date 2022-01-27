9,843 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,497. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67.

