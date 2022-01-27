AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,460.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($19.70) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($20.51), with a volume of 14810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,495 ($20.17).

ABDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,280 ($30.76) to GBX 1,850 ($24.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,740.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,841.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.90 million and a P/E ratio of 119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

