Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

