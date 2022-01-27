Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 678,628 shares.The stock last traded at $22.12 and had previously closed at $22.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

