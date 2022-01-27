Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (ASIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.51 on March 8th

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ASIT opened at GBX 79.65 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.85. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 60.38 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of £151.52 million and a P/E ratio of -28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, insider Graham Menzies bought 130,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £104,600 ($141,122.50). Also, insider Dominic Fisher bought 113,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £89,324.51 ($120,513.37).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

