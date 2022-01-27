AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 63.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

