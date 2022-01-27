Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of IMV shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acasti Pharma and IMV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 254.66 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -2.56 IMV $220,000.00 433.23 -$26.02 million ($0.45) -2.58

Acasti Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMV. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acasti Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acasti Pharma and IMV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 IMV 0 3 2 0 2.40

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.74%. IMV has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 166.81%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than IMV.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and IMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -15.78% -14.40% IMV -14,569.68% -118.77% -77.58%

Risk and Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acasti Pharma beats IMV on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities. Its drug candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a targeted T cell therapy that has completed multiple phases 1 and 1b trials generating results in late-stage ovarian cancer and relapsed/refractory DLBCL (Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma) where it has identified a predictive biomarker. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on May 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

