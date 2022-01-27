accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ACSO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.54) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.54) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($28.00).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 738 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.54 million and a P/E ratio of -30.17. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 375 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 821.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.