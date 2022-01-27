Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 15,859 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,167,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,925,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,562 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 49.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

